Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto strongly opposed the act of snatching the nomination papers of the rival party’s candidate and clarified that such thing is not being done in Sindh.

Addressing at a press conference here on Thursday, Bilawal said where the act of snatching nomination papers of rival candidates is being done, they should be answerable for it.

Bilawal said the salaries of government employees would double in 5 years and the poor would get 300 units of free electricity through the solar system if his party came into power.

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Health and education facilities will also be provided free of cost and like Sindh, they will build 30 lakh houses across the country after getting success in the general elections. He said even after the 18th Amendment of the Constitution, 17 ministries are still under the federal control on which Rs 300 are being spent annually.

The PPP chairman announced that they would abolished federal control on these 17 ministries after coming to power. He added that a subsidy of Rs 1,500 billion given annually to the elite class in the country.

Talking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal said it must first repent, and apologise as it is not tolerable that a “player” [Imran Khan] will make Buzdar the chief minister again.

Opposing Nawaz League’s politics, Bilawal said they don’t want anyone to be imposed for the fourth time. He added that the Election Commission should immediately remove the family members from the PML-N.

He said the people of PML-N do not want to sell PIA but to buy it. He demanded the authorities that those that are controversial in the caretaker government setup should be removed.

Bilawal also condemned the recent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi calling on the PTI to apologise for what he deemed as political victimization during their regime.

Responding to questions about his decision to contest elections from Lahore, Bilawal explained that it was a strategic move to provide the people with an alternative option. Expressing optimism about the acceptance of his nomination papers, he emphasised his commitment to the PPP, dismissing any association with other political parties.