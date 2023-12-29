BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Dec 29, 2023
Pakistan

PHDEC hosts webinar on white onion

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on “Enhancements in White Onion Through Good Agricultural Practices and Its Nutritional Benefits.”

The protocol for inspection and quarantine requirements for export of onion from Pakistan to China between the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and General Administration of Customs China (GACC) in 2021. In Chinese market white onion is more in demand. Keeping in view the opportunity of Chinese market, PHDEC organized webinar on producing white onion.

Mehvish Tahir, Scientific Officer, Vegetable Research Institute, AARI, Faisalabad provided a detailed presentation on white onions, addressing cultivation constraints such as climate dependence, limited availability of high-quality seeds, and the need for approved varieties with specific characteristics. She explained the province wise area and production of onion, soil type and climate suitable for onion cultivation in Pakistan, province wise planting and harvesting time, nutrition management.

