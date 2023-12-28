BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Dec 28, 2023
World

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

  • Caretaker PM Kakar says Pakistani nation and Muslim world are in state of anguish over massacre of innocent Palestinians
BR Web Desk Published 28 Dec, 2023 07:37pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on Thursday a complete ban on New Year celeberations in Pakistan to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a special video message shared by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on X, the interim prime minister requested the nation to show solidarity with the people of Gaza who have been facing Israeli aggression since October 7.

Israel has pounded Gaza Strip, killing more than 21,000 Palestenians, mostly children, in air strikes and ground operations started after Hamas’s attacks on October 7, which killed around 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli estimates.

“The whole Pakistani nation and the Muslim world are in a sheer state of anguish over the massacre of innocent children and genocide of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” PM Kakar said.

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Pakistan has already sent two consignments of aid to Gaza and soon will send a third one to help the Palestenians, he stated.

PM Kakar informed that Pakistani authorities were in contact with Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts to make sure that the efforts were directed for the betterment of the Palestinians.

Earlier today, the Pakistani military’s top brass also reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful conclusion to the ongoing conflict, while expressing full sympathy with the people of Palestine and denouncing the egregious abuses of human rights and war crimes occurring in Gaza.

Razzak Dec 28, 2023 07:47pm
A request or an appeal to the citizens would have sufficed. Citizens and small business owners would have voluntarily shown solidarity with the situation in Gaza on New year. As usual what else can you expect from immature nitwits, ban is the only thing that's their in their empty heads.
