BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army top brass says 'requisite and necessary support' will be offered to ECP for elections

  • The military's high command affirms its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and stimulate foreign investment under the SIFC
BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 06:06pm

The military's top brass on Thursday announced to extend the "requisite and necessary support" to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

The resolve was expressed during the 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

This development coincides with the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections, which are set for February 8, 2024.

During the meeting, the forum also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft, and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities.

"Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes," the ISPR statement said.

The military's high command affirmed its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and stimulate foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The forum reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful conclusion to the ongoing conflict, while also expressing full sympathy with the people of Palestine and denouncing the egregious abuses of human rights and war crimes occurring in Gaza.

The forum was briefed on the current geostrategic environment, threats to national security, and the institution's strategy in response to emerging threats, according to the press release.

The ISPR statement stated that the availability of the newest weapons to the terrorists and the sanctuaries and freedom of action available to the terrorists of the banned TTP and other groups of that kind in a neighboring country were "noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan."

"Forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destablise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state," it said.

The commanders also paid tribute to the Shuhadas for their supreme sacrifices, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians who gave their lives to protect the nation's peace and stability.

Additionally, participants presented Fateha for all Shuhadas, including victims of the DI Khan.

The forum was also briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations.

As per the ISPR statement, COAS emphasized the importance of consistently upholding operational excellence in both cognitive and physical domains, along with striving for elevated levels of motivation and training.

The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

"Forum expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in IIOJK," the ISPR statement said.

The participants also condemned the recent acts of abduction, torture, and killing of civilians by the Indian Army.

"Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self-determination," it said.

"Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral, and diplomatic support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions," the press release emphasised.

TTP Pakistan Army IIOJK ECP Pakistan politics pakistan elections Israel Gaza war General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC)

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Dec 28, 2023 06:08pm
Here we go, 2018 again
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Dec 28, 2023 07:11pm
...but aren't they already in full control of the coming election ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Army top brass says 'requisite and necessary support' will be offered to ECP for elections

KSE-100 gains nearly 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices slide as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round

Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Read more stories