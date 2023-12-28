Army top brass says 'requisite and necessary support' will be offered to ECP for elections

The military's top brass on Thursday announced to extend the "requisite and necessary support" to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

The resolve was expressed during the 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

This development coincides with the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections, which are set for February 8, 2024.

During the meeting, the forum also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft, and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities.

"Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes," the ISPR statement said.

The military's high command affirmed its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and stimulate foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The forum reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful conclusion to the ongoing conflict, while also expressing full sympathy with the people of Palestine and denouncing the egregious abuses of human rights and war crimes occurring in Gaza.

The forum was briefed on the current geostrategic environment, threats to national security, and the institution's strategy in response to emerging threats, according to the press release.

The ISPR statement stated that the availability of the newest weapons to the terrorists and the sanctuaries and freedom of action available to the terrorists of the banned TTP and other groups of that kind in a neighboring country were "noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan."

"Forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destablise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state," it said.

The commanders also paid tribute to the Shuhadas for their supreme sacrifices, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians who gave their lives to protect the nation's peace and stability.

Additionally, participants presented Fateha for all Shuhadas, including victims of the DI Khan.

The forum was also briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations.

As per the ISPR statement, COAS emphasized the importance of consistently upholding operational excellence in both cognitive and physical domains, along with striving for elevated levels of motivation and training.

The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

"Forum expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in IIOJK," the ISPR statement said.

The participants also condemned the recent acts of abduction, torture, and killing of civilians by the Indian Army.

"Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self-determination," it said.

"Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral, and diplomatic support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions," the press release emphasised.