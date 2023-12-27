BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
Dec 27, 2023
Sri Lanka shares end flat amid sluggish trading

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares were mostly unchanged on Wednesday in lacklustre trading as gains in John Keells Holdings were offset by a drop in heavy-weight Expolanka Holdings.

The CSE All Share index ended flat 0.00% at 10,605.16, after falling for two consecutive weeks.

John Keells Holdings rose 1.5%, while Expolanka Holdings fell 1.2%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 112.7 million shares from 128.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares decline

According to exchange data, the equity market’s turnover fell to 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.27 million) from 4.72 billion rupees in the previous session.

The data showed that foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 44.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.02 billion rupees.

