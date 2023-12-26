BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 26, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-26

Sri Lanka shares decline

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday in their last full trading week of the year and posted a second straight week of declines, dragged by consumer staples and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% lower at 10,605.60, and was down 1.27% for the week.

Cargills (Ceylon) and Ceylon Tobacco were the top losers on the index, down 2.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 128.5 million shares from 19.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.5 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka shares CSE All-Share index

