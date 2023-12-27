Jordan made no purchase in tender for 120,000 T wheat

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days to close on Jan. 4 with the same shipment positions, they said.

Trading houses which participated in Tuesday’s tender were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Cerealcom Dolj, Al Dahra, Ameropa, MC Food and Solaris.

Shipment in the tender, seeking hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations were in 2024 between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.