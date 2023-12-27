PTI files contempt plea in SC against ECP, others

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other state functionaries for violating court orders to ensure a level playing field to it in February 08, 2024 general elections.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, making secretaries interior, ECP, four provincial chief secretaries and four inspectors general police as respondents in the case.

In the petition, Shaheen contended that the authorities were acting against the PTI and its members in a determined and serious manner, despite the apex court’s orders to ensure a level playing field to the party.

The petition said that the ECP is constitutionally bound to take action against those creating hurdles for the party as it is yet to be provided a level playing field.

It said that the ECP was turning a blind to the open injustice the PTI was facing, adding the ECP had become party to the unfortunate mistreatment of the party.

Last week, a three-judge bench of the apex court had directed the ECP to address PTI’s reservations regarding lack of a level playing field in upcoming general elections.

PTI claimed that despite the clear and unambiguous directions of the top court, the ECP has failed to implement the apex court orders in letter and spirit.

It contended that the ECP’s failure to address the grievances of PTI was unprecedented and unbecoming, which is clear contempt of court.

“Under Article 218(3) and Article 220 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold and conduct free and fair elections and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law,” the petition noted.

“The arresting, harassing and snatching of nomination forms obtained from different returning officers from the workers and leaders of PTI is illegal, unlawful, and against the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973,” the PTI further stated.

