BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

CNS attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Bangkok

Press Release Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Thailand to attend eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs at Bangkok. The event involved panel discussions on issues related to cooperation in maritime security of Indian Ocean and Blue Economy- ways forward for sustainable development of IONS members.

During IONS Conclave of chiefs bilateral meetings between Chief of the Naval Staff and naval leadership of IONS member states were also held. CNS called on Commander of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, C-in-C of Royal Thai Navy, Deputy C-in-C of Russian Navy, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman, CNS of French Navy, Commander of Iranian Navy, Fleet Commander of Royal Navy, UK and Vice Chief of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf focused on PN contributions to regional maritime security and emphasized on collaboration between the regional navies to enhance maritime security of the region. He also stressed upon greater collaboration between Indian Ocean countries to exploit potentials of blue economy.

Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is an initiative to formalise a regional maritime collaborative forum. Pakistan formally became member of IONS in 2014. PN proactively participates in IONS as it provides a platform to the participating nations to work together for regional peace and maritime security through a collaborative approach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Admiral Naveed Ashraf IONS Indian Ocean Naval Symposium

Comments

1000 characters

CNS attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Bangkok

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories