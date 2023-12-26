BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-26

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said that the nation would have to stand resolute and strong against the country’s enemies who were creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities.

“Enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities.

We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” the Army Chief said while speaking here at the Christ Church, where he joined the Christian community in Christmas celebrations.

The congregation welcomed the COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity. The Army Chief wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Gen Asim Munir expressed reverence for the religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in the society in order to follow the true vision of Quaid-e-Azam of a united and progressive Pakistan.

He said, “Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour.”

The COAS stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge-based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

The Army Chief, paying glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s great vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, quoted his historical remarks made in his speech on August 11, 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly: “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

At the end, the COAS befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains.

COAS Christmas Christchurch Christian community Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories