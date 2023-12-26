Aleem Khan felicitates LPC’s new body

LAHORE: IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan extended felicitations to the newly-elected president of the Lahore Press Club, Muhammad Arshad Ansari, and other office-bearers.

In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan said, “I hope that the new leadership of the Lahore Press Club will work for the betterment of the journalists. The new officials should utilise their capabilities for the development of the journalists.”

It is good to see that the Lahore Press Club elections are a reflection of democracy,” Aleem Khan stated.

Separately, Abdul Aleem Khan submitted on Friday the nomination papers from five provincial and national assembly seats.

Abdul Aleem Khan will contest elections from NA-117 Lahore, NA-119 Lahore, and NA-147 Khanewal. He will also contest elections for two provincial seats – PP-149 Lahore and PP-209 Khanewal.

The legal team had submitted the IPP president’s nomination papers.