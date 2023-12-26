BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Aleem Khan felicitates LPC’s new body

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

LAHORE: IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan extended felicitations to the newly-elected president of the Lahore Press Club, Muhammad Arshad Ansari, and other office-bearers.

In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan said, “I hope that the new leadership of the Lahore Press Club will work for the betterment of the journalists. The new officials should utilise their capabilities for the development of the journalists.”

It is good to see that the Lahore Press Club elections are a reflection of democracy,” Aleem Khan stated.

Separately, Abdul Aleem Khan submitted on Friday the nomination papers from five provincial and national assembly seats.

Abdul Aleem Khan will contest elections from NA-117 Lahore, NA-119 Lahore, and NA-147 Khanewal. He will also contest elections for two provincial seats – PP-149 Lahore and PP-209 Khanewal.

The legal team had submitted the IPP president’s nomination papers.

Abdul Aleem Khan Lahore Press Club Muhammad Arshad Ansari

Comments

1000 characters

Aleem Khan felicitates LPC’s new body

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories