BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
London stocks finish higher ahead of Christmas break

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

LONDON: British equities logged solid weekly gains heading into the Christmas holidays on Friday amid rising hopes that major central banks, including the Bank of England, could consider interest rate cuts next year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.04% higher, extending gains to a fourth week, while FTSE 250 midcap index rose for a third straight week, up 0.3%.

The rally in global markets driven by the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot and a surprise drop in domestic inflation boosted UK equities.

Britain’s economy might now be in a recession, according to data, which showed output shrank in the July-to-September quarter.

“The outlook for 2024 looks shaky with a sluggish consumer, ongoing price increases and more expensive borrowing costs,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

A separate reading showed that British retail sales volumes rose by 1.3% in November, compared with the month before.

The November US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge due later in the day, would be on investors’ radar.

Retailers were amongst the top decliners, down 0.7%, while construction and materials were the top gainers, adding 1.0%.

