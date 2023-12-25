290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

The caretaker government said on Monday that 290 Baloch protesters have been released from jail and police custody.

These protesters were arrested during a demonstration in Islamabad against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The long march led by Baloch women had started their journey from Balochistan on December 6.

In a post on X, the interior ministry said the decision was taken in light of the negotiations held between the Baloch demonstrators and a cabinet committee.

“Peaceful protests are the right of every citizen but no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the post read.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police said that the protesters had demanded the release of their detained companions during a meeting with a cabinet committee formed by the prime minister.

“Keeping in view the legal requirements, the bail of the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released,” it said, adding that the relatives of the detainees should contact them for information and assistance so that legal assistance can be provided.

The development came after the protestors, who traveled to the capital city holding a long march from Turbat, gave the authorities a three-day ultimatum for the release of all the participants of the protest in Islamabad apprehended late on Wednesday night.

The long march led by Baloch women started after the alleged “extrajudicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

However, the police had blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the NPC.

The Islamabad police had subsequently used brutal force to disperse and detain Baloch demonstrators with over 200 protesters taken into custody from different areas of the federal capital. The demonstrators were also met with tear gas, water cannons, and police batons.