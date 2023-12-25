BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

  • Says decision taken in light of the negotiations held between the Baloch demonstrators and a cabinet committee
BR Web Desk Published 25 Dec, 2023 03:10pm

The caretaker government said on Monday that 290 Baloch protesters have been released from jail and police custody.

These protesters were arrested during a demonstration in Islamabad against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The long march led by Baloch women had started their journey from Balochistan on December 6.

In a post on X, the interior ministry said the decision was taken in light of the negotiations held between the Baloch demonstrators and a cabinet committee.

“Peaceful protests are the right of every citizen but no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the post read.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police said that the protesters had demanded the release of their detained companions during a meeting with a cabinet committee formed by the prime minister.

“Keeping in view the legal requirements, the bail of the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released,” it said, adding that the relatives of the detainees should contact them for information and assistance so that legal assistance can be provided.

The development came after the protestors, who traveled to the capital city holding a long march from Turbat, gave the authorities a three-day ultimatum for the release of all the participants of the protest in Islamabad apprehended late on Wednesday night.

The long march led by Baloch women started after the alleged “extrajudicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

However, the police had blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the NPC.

The Islamabad police had subsequently used brutal force to disperse and detain Baloch demonstrators with over 200 protesters taken into custody from different areas of the federal capital. The demonstrators were also met with tear gas, water cannons, and police batons.

protesters Baloch protesters Baloch women protesters

Comments

1000 characters

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Read more stories