Former PTI MPA joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Mansehra, Zargul Khan Yousafzai joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after meeting with central leader of PPP and in-charge of the Central Election Cell Senator Taj Haider in Islamabad.

It should be noted that Zargul Khan Yousafzai had won unopposed in the KP Assembly. He was also a member of the core committee and regional president of PTI.

Zargul Khan Yousafzai expressed confidence in the leadership of President Asif Ali and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that President Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of KP.

