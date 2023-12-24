BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
KP finance dept releases Rs90m for 74 TMAs

APP Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Saturday released Rs90 million in funds for 74 TMAs across the province.

The finance department issued details indicating that TMA Haripur received an order from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for up to Rs8 million. Tehsil Ghazi in Haripur has the second-highest order, at Rs5 million, with Rs4.50 million going to Dera Ismail Khan TMA. According to the announcement, Bannu TMA has received Rs2 million, Ghazni Khel Lacky Marwat has received Rs1 million, and district Tank has received Rs3.90 million.

TMAs KP finance dept

