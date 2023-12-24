BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Mills sideline on cotton market due to less interest

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LAHORE: The trading activity in the local cotton market on Saturday remained dull due to lack of buying interest among buyers.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,300 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 17,800 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,200 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

