Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held a telephonic conversation, wherein, they expressed concern over the inappropriate police treatment with the Baloch protestors.

Discussing the situation, both the leaders viewed that the police should not have dealt with the protestors strictly, a President House press release said.

During the conversation, the prime minister told the president that the detained protestors were being released on personal bonds.

Arrested Baloch women, children released

Meanwhile, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan province, as well as, police maltreatment against the Baloch protestors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023