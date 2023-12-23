BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-23

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Recorder Report Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held a telephonic conversation, wherein, they expressed concern over the inappropriate police treatment with the Baloch protestors.

Discussing the situation, both the leaders viewed that the police should not have dealt with the protestors strictly, a President House press release said.

During the conversation, the prime minister told the president that the detained protestors were being released on personal bonds.

Arrested Baloch women, children released

Meanwhile, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan province, as well as, police maltreatment against the Baloch protestors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Baloch protesters

Comments

1000 characters

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories