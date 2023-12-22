BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-22

Arrested Baloch women, children released

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government released all the women and children of Baloch protesters, detained in Islamabad.

In a press briefing, the caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad along with federal ministers, Murtaza Solangi, Jamal Shah, and other senior officials of Islamabad administration in the federal capital said that the women and children have been released on the direction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Around 90 per cent of the male protestors have also been set free as identification of the rest has not been completed yet, he added.

He said the Islamabad High Court has too sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad about the protestors and the government does not want to take any decision on a sub-judice matter.

Giving detailed context of the arrests, the privatization minister said the prime minister has constituted a committee to resolve this issue through talks.

He said we have complete conviction that the people coming from Balochistan have done nothing wrong, but some local elements exploited the situation, which led to clashes between the protesters and the law enforcers.

The caretaker information minister, Murtaza Solangi also met the women and children present in the protestors whereas Fawad Hasan Fawad on behalf of the government spoke to the protestors.

Fawad Hasan further said that protesters were offered H9 and then F9 Park.

For the last 23 days, some women and gentlemen were sitting in front of the Press Club.

No mischief was done by those who came from Balochistan, but some local people tried to make the situation worse.

Some people came with their faces covered and pelted stones, after which, the situation worsened.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

caretaker government caretaker PM Baloch protesters Baloch women baloch children

Comments

1000 characters

Arrested Baloch women, children released

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories