Arrested Baloch women, children released

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government released all the women and children of Baloch protesters, detained in Islamabad.

In a press briefing, the caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad along with federal ministers, Murtaza Solangi, Jamal Shah, and other senior officials of Islamabad administration in the federal capital said that the women and children have been released on the direction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Around 90 per cent of the male protestors have also been set free as identification of the rest has not been completed yet, he added.

He said the Islamabad High Court has too sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad about the protestors and the government does not want to take any decision on a sub-judice matter.

Giving detailed context of the arrests, the privatization minister said the prime minister has constituted a committee to resolve this issue through talks.

He said we have complete conviction that the people coming from Balochistan have done nothing wrong, but some local elements exploited the situation, which led to clashes between the protesters and the law enforcers.

The caretaker information minister, Murtaza Solangi also met the women and children present in the protestors whereas Fawad Hasan Fawad on behalf of the government spoke to the protestors.

Fawad Hasan further said that protesters were offered H9 and then F9 Park.

For the last 23 days, some women and gentlemen were sitting in front of the Press Club.

No mischief was done by those who came from Balochistan, but some local people tried to make the situation worse.

Some people came with their faces covered and pelted stones, after which, the situation worsened.

