BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-23

Asian currencies set for weekly gains on Fed rate-cut optimism

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies were poised for weekly gains on Friday, with the Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwanese dollar touching multi-month highs as investors remained hopeful about the prospects of sharp cuts in US interest rates next year.

The ringgit was up 0.5% at 0639 GMT, hitting its highest level since mid-August. Taiwan’s dollar advanced 0.3% to touch its highest since July 27.

The Philippine peso also added 0.2% to touch a two-week peak, and was set for its best weekly gain since early November.

Most currencies in emerging Asia appreciated during the week, helped by ongoing risk-on sentiment after unusually dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week ignited hope of sizeable rate cuts in 2024. Investor focus is now on the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index for November, due later on Friday, for more clarity on the Fed’s rate-cut timing. The Fed-fuelled “risk-on (sentiment) is prompting a softer US dollar, despite some pick-up in US Treasury yields,” Mizuho analysts said in a client note.

The Indonesian rupiah added 0.3%, recuperating from its slide on Wednesday, while stocks in Jakarta were up 0.4%.

Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.00% on Thursday after its last policy meeting for the year, echoing status-quo central bank decisions in the Philippines and Taiwan last week.

“For the time ‘higher-for-longer’ (US rates) remains, Bank Indonesia too would remain on hold, and the BI would eventually follow the Fed with a cut, once the Fed does so,” said economist Kunal Kundu at Societe Generale. Equities in Singapore surged 0.9% and are set to gain for a fourth consecutive day. Shares in India and Philippines advanced 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.

Asian currencies US dollar Jerome Powell Indonesian rupiah US interest rates Taiwan dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies set for weekly gains on Fed rate-cut optimism

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories