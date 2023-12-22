Sri Lanka shares decline for second consecutive week

Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday in their last full trading week of the year and posted a second straight week of declines, dragged by consumer staples and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% lower at 10,605.60, and was down 1.27% for the week.

Cargills (Ceylon) and Ceylon Tobacco were the top losers on the index, down 2.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 128.5 million shares from 19.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.5 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 385.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.56 billion rupees, the data showed.

The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.