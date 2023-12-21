Sri Lanka shares gain on consumer staples, industrials; Nov inflation rises

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.19% at 10,623.51.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate rose to 2.8% year on year in November from 1% in October, the statistics department said on Thursday.

C T Holdings PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 9.51% and 1.08%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.6 million shares from 323.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.80 million) from 5.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 819.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.02 billion rupees, the data showed.