BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
BIPL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.78%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
DGKC 76.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
FABL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
FCCL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.18%)
GGL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.78%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PIOC 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PPL 121.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.7%)
PRL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.38%)
TRG 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.25%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.47%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,458 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 23,498 Decreased By -42.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 62,635 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 20,862 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher ahead of key US inflation data

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 09:41am

Australian shares were set for a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday as the market edged higher ahead of a key US inflation report that could offer more clues on future Federal Reserve policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.1% to 7,514.60 by 2350 GMT, with gains in mining stocks outweighing losses in financials.

The benchmark has risen 0.9% so far in the week.

Market participants across the globe were awaiting Friday’s reading on US core personal consumption expenditure index.

A November rise of 0.1% would slow the six-month annualised pace of inflation to just 2.1%, almost at the Fed’s 2% target.

In Sydney, mining stocks climbed 0.5% and were set for a third consecutive weekly gain on the back of strong iron ore futures amid tight inventories and expectations of robust Chinese demand.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 0.5% each on Friday. Energy stocks rose 0.7%, recovering from Thursday’s fall.

Top energy firm Woodside Energy gained 0.4%, while Santos skidded 0.1%.

Financial stocks slipped 0.2%, but were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain. Shares of the “Big Four” lenders were down between 0.1% and 0.3% on Friday. Healthcare stocks were largely flat, but set for a fourth straight weekly rise.

Shares of CSL Ltd were down 0.4% on Friday.

Australian shares rise in broad-based buying, gold stocks lead gains

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.1% higher at 11,634.43, logging its eighth straight weekly gain.

Shares of Synlait fell more than 4% and were set for their worst session since Dec. 12, after the dairy milk producer downgraded its profit forecast for the first half.

Synlait also said an arbitrator had been appointed for the arbitration process with its second-largest stakeholder A2 Milk Co and both the companies were working on an agreement following cancellation of their exclusivity arrangements.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares inch higher ahead of key US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Jul-Nov mobile phones imports up 112.2pc to $616.54m YoY

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Business of BoI allocated to Gohar

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Read more stories