BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-22

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is reportedly bearing a loss of $1.5 million per month due to non-inclusion of actual freight charges in export of meat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources said that the issue has been raised by the Customs Intelligence, Karachi, with the relevant customs authorities.

The intelligence agency has written a letter to the Collectors of Customs Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport, and Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad with regard to non-inclusion of actual freight charges in export of meat to UAE.

APMEPA seeks more incentives to enhance meat export

According to the details, the Minimum Export Price fixed by All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association includes value of meat plus height charges.

The way remittances against meal export are received in the country on the basis of C&F value.

The Dubai government imposed a ban on export of meat from Pakistan by the sea with effect from October 10, 2023.

This increased demand for transportation of the meat from Pakistan to Dubai. The air freight which was $766/ton in October 7,2023 for Emirates; the biggest carrier of meat from Karachi to Dubai, jumped to $1187/ton in December 2023 registering an increase of 55 per cent.

However, this rise in air freight was not taken into account by the unscrupulous exporters and they continued to export meat @ $3.9/kg which was fixed in March 2023 when freight was even lower and was $713/ton.

It will be known that monthly 3,575 tons of meat is exported from Pakistan to Dubai and non-inclusion of 55 per cent increase in freight into the export value is depriving the country of $1.5 million foreign exchange per month.

Foregoing in view development of a mechanism, whereby, it is ensured that actual freight being paid by exporters is included while they declare the C&F value of the meat being exported out of the country may be considered, the intelligence Directorate added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan uae customs exporters freight charges meat exports APMEPA

Comments

1000 characters

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories