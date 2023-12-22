Christmas celebrations at LGH & PINS

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital & Punjab Institute of Neurosciences held a joint dignified ceremony ahead of Christmas. Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and ED PINS Prof Asif Bashir was guest of honour while officials of Punjab Paramedical Staff Association, nursing staff and health professionals participated in a large number.

In this impressive ceremony 300 pound cake like every year was cut to manifold the joys of Christmas together with Muslim brothers.

On this important religious festival the participants of the Christmas ceremony also offered special prayers for the country’s development, stability and expressed their solidarity with Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers. They also claimed to have affirmed their determination to develop their Institutions and work more hard and diligently.

MS Prof Nudrat Sohail, Junaid Mayo, administrative doctors, nursing staff, Rana Parvez, Waris Aftab, Shehzad Roshan, Shakeel Amanat, Majeed Raj, Amanat Ali Khan, besides Ashaq Naaz, Maryam Shaghfata, Sister Kausar, Nadrat Mukhtar, Maryam Bashir and others were present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and Prof Asif Bashir said that the role of Christian brothers in following the teachings of Jesus is wonderful especially in the field of health and education; the Christian community’s services are not behind anyone.

They said that all the minorities are like a bouquet and the role of Christian brothers in the establishment of Pakistan is unforgettable.

They indicated that in addition to Christmas today is also the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which makes the importance of this day two fold. They said that today one has to promise to perform one’s duties with more dedication as this is also the real message of Christmas.

Prof Al Farid Zafar and Prof Asif Bashir especially lauded the services of the nursing community and other Christian staff serving in Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and wished them a Merry Christmas while the participants also congratulated each other on the Christmas festival. Flower bouquets were presented and sweets were distributed among the participants and they hugged each other.

