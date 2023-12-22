Canadian HC meets FM

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Thursday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed issues pertaining to the resettlement process of Afghan nationals to Canada and other issues of mutual importance.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo discussed various aspects of Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations and facilitation by the Pakistani government for the resettlement process of Afghan nationals to Canada.

“The Canadian high commissioner thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s assistance in the resettlement process,” it added.

