Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:27am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 21, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Dec-23      19-Dec-23      18-Dec-23      15-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104832       0.104697       0.104908        0.10495
Euro                             0.818583       0.820197       0.816844       0.816386
Japanese yen                     0.005195      0.0052137      0.0052632      0.0052376
U.K. pound                       0.946225       0.950574         0.9468       0.952537
U.S. dollar                      0.747974       0.748218       0.748163        0.74583
Algerian dinar                  0.0055736      0.0055688      0.0055699      0.0055604
Australian dollar                0.506752       0.503102       0.502317       0.500974
Botswana pula                   0.0557989       0.055443      0.0558878      0.0557135
Brazilian real                   0.153399       0.153774       0.151471       0.151005
Brunei dollar                    0.563191       0.561725       0.561515       0.561746
Canadian dollar                  0.561079       0.560715       0.558873       0.557505
Chilean peso                    0.0008665      0.0008546      0.0008574      0.0008609
Czech koruna                    0.0333664       0.033413      0.0332665      0.0333496
Danish krone                     0.109781           0.11       0.109571       0.109499
Indian rupee                    0.0089952      0.0089953      0.0090121      0.0089664
Israeli New Shekel               0.205037       0.205385       0.204808        0.20389
Korean won                      0.0005733      0.0005761      0.0005779      0.0005757
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43283
Malaysian ringgit                0.160768        0.15991        0.15971       0.159861
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168953      0.0168713      0.0168664      0.0169023
Mexican peso                     0.043825      0.0438447      0.0434279      0.0433854
New Zealand dollar               0.468531       0.465392       0.465769       0.462489
Norwegian krone                 0.0725083      0.0721654      0.0719782      0.0713031
Omani rial                        1.94532        1.94595
Peruvian sol                     0.201567       0.199937        0.19857
Philippine peso                 0.0133765      0.0134044      0.0134332      0.0133928
Polish zloty                     0.189231       0.188987       0.188811       0.189653
Qatari riyal                     0.205487       0.205554
Russian ruble                   0.0082735      0.0083055      0.0082747       0.008315
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19946       0.199525        0.19951
Singapore dollar                 0.563191       0.561725       0.561515       0.561746
South African rand              0.0408979      0.0403387      0.0408361
Swedish krona                   0.0735543      0.0733957      0.0732925      0.0728101
Swiss franc                      0.865911       0.863993       0.862734       0.861136
Thai baht                       0.0214184      0.0213832      0.0214036      0.0213981
Trinidadian dollar               0.110574       0.110836       0.110407
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203669       0.203735        0.20372
Uruguayan peso                  0.0190711      0.0190126      0.0189355
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

