WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 21, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Dec-23 19-Dec-23 18-Dec-23 15-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104832 0.104697 0.104908 0.10495 Euro 0.818583 0.820197 0.816844 0.816386 Japanese yen 0.005195 0.0052137 0.0052632 0.0052376 U.K. pound 0.946225 0.950574 0.9468 0.952537 U.S. dollar 0.747974 0.748218 0.748163 0.74583 Algerian dinar 0.0055736 0.0055688 0.0055699 0.0055604 Australian dollar 0.506752 0.503102 0.502317 0.500974 Botswana pula 0.0557989 0.055443 0.0558878 0.0557135 Brazilian real 0.153399 0.153774 0.151471 0.151005 Brunei dollar 0.563191 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 Canadian dollar 0.561079 0.560715 0.558873 0.557505 Chilean peso 0.0008665 0.0008546 0.0008574 0.0008609 Czech koruna 0.0333664 0.033413 0.0332665 0.0333496 Danish krone 0.109781 0.11 0.109571 0.109499 Indian rupee 0.0089952 0.0089953 0.0090121 0.0089664 Israeli New Shekel 0.205037 0.205385 0.204808 0.20389 Korean won 0.0005733 0.0005761 0.0005779 0.0005757 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43283 Malaysian ringgit 0.160768 0.15991 0.15971 0.159861 Mauritian rupee 0.0168953 0.0168713 0.0168664 0.0169023 Mexican peso 0.043825 0.0438447 0.0434279 0.0433854 New Zealand dollar 0.468531 0.465392 0.465769 0.462489 Norwegian krone 0.0725083 0.0721654 0.0719782 0.0713031 Omani rial 1.94532 1.94595 Peruvian sol 0.201567 0.199937 0.19857 Philippine peso 0.0133765 0.0134044 0.0134332 0.0133928 Polish zloty 0.189231 0.188987 0.188811 0.189653 Qatari riyal 0.205487 0.205554 Russian ruble 0.0082735 0.0083055 0.0082747 0.008315 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19946 0.199525 0.19951 Singapore dollar 0.563191 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 South African rand 0.0408979 0.0403387 0.0408361 Swedish krona 0.0735543 0.0733957 0.0732925 0.0728101 Swiss franc 0.865911 0.863993 0.862734 0.861136 Thai baht 0.0214184 0.0213832 0.0214036 0.0213981 Trinidadian dollar 0.110574 0.110836 0.110407 U.A.E. dirham 0.203669 0.203735 0.20372 Uruguayan peso 0.0190711 0.0190126 0.0189355 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

