General Sahir meets Jordanian King

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, said a press release.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest including, bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and prevailing regional security situation.

Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain conferred the medal "Order of the Star of Jordan" to Chairman JCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services.

CJCSC also held separate meetings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff,

Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force.

