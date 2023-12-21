BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
UAF holds workshop

Press Release Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

FAISALABAD: The agricultural scientists and experts must pace up their efforts to ensure food security in order to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the concluding session of the four-week workshop titled ‘Finance, Administration Management and E-governance’ arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center UAF for the officers of Agriculture Department Punjab. Director Professional Training Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dr Neelam and others also spoke.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the agricultural sector was facing different challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others. He added that to combat the challenges, we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector.

He urged them to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community that will boost up productivity. He said that the development of the country was depending upon the sector.

