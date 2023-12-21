BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

Islamabad, Lahore & Mianwali: Imran to contest from 3 constituencies ‘at least’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: As the crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continued unabated, the jailed founding chairman of the party Imran Khan on Wednesday declared to contest the upcoming general elections from “at least” three constituencies – Islamabad, Lahore, and Mianwali.

Talking to journalists after holding a meeting with Khan in Adiala jail, senior PTI leader Ali Zafar along with newly-elected chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan said “the former prime minister Imran Khan had decided to contest the upcoming general elections from at least three constituencies i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, and Mianwali.”

“For this purpose, we will bring nomination papers for Imran Khan and get his signatures on Thursday, after which it will be submitted to the concerned returning officers as today, we were not allowed to take even a plain piece of paper,” he added.

Zafar said Islamabad High Court (IHC) was set to release its verdict on a petition filed by Imran Khan, in which he had challenged his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

“We’re optimistic that the IHC verdict will soon be announced as the election schedule has already been issued,” he said, and expressed the hope that the verdict would be in PTI’s favour.

He said all the PTI workers had been given directions to file their nomination papers as the country had entered election mode.

“As far as the PTI candidates are concerned, our workers in jail, who have rendered sacrifices for the party at this testing time, would be allotted tickets 100 per cent on a priority basis,” he added.

He said the names of remaining candidates had also been finalised and the final list of those who would be given party tickets for national and provincial assemblies would be announced shortly.

To a question, he said that stopping party workers from filing nomination papers was an undemocratic exercise which would jeopardise free and fair elections, adding “We request the ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] to take action on this as to who is behind all this”.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the party wanted elections to be held on February 8 at all costs, and there was no truth in reports the PTI wanted to delay the elections.

He highlighted that his party had time and again stressed the need for a level playing field for all political parties, but still PTI candidates were facing a crackdown, and the ECP was acting as a silent spectator.

He lamented that PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers were snatched from his secretary inside Adiala Jail which was condemnable, adding “snatching nomination papers from people like this will certainly make these elections a shame”.

“The impression of fairness and transparency in the elections would be lost if nomination papers are snatched from people,” he added.

He said that party founding chairman Imran Khan would be provided with his nomination papers today (Thursday), and vowed that “Khan Sahib will contest these polls, God willing”.

“Imran Khan has asked all the party workers to file their nomination papers and the decision to allot party tickets would still be taken by Imran Khan himself,” he added.

Gohar said he too would participate in the upcoming election from Buner, his home constituency in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question about providing a level-playing field to political parties, Gohar lamented that “Nawaz Sharif can’t play sans his own umpire, and this time again he wants an umpire of his own choice which we will not allow”.

“Our candidates are not even being allowed to enter the ground which is simply not acceptable. PTI’s stance regarding elections being held on time has always been consistent,” he added.

“Wherever our candidates are submitting their nomination papers, the papers are being confiscated…if this continues, we’ll left with no option but to move the courts to take notice of the matter,” he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court Toshakhana case general elections PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad, Lahore & Mianwali: Imran to contest from 3 constituencies ‘at least’

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories