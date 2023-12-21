BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
Dec 21, 2023
World Print 2023-12-21

Russia, Arab League demand UN ceasefire for Gaza

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

MARRAKESH: Russia and the Arab League called jointly on Wednesday for a UN ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas war during the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The forum, which usually focuses on diplomatic and economic ties, was dominated by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“We hope that the Security Council will raise its voice for a mature resolution (calling for a ceasefire),” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the meeting. “We have agreed to continue coordination within the United Nations.”

The UN Security Council was set to vote later on Wednesday on a resolution calling for a pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 19,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

On October 7, Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack against Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Chaired by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the meeting was attended by Lavrov and diplomats from the 22-member Arab League.

“We hope that the Security Council can adopt this resolution and that there will not be a veto from a permanent member, notably the United States,” said Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary general of the league.

“The Arab hope is that the United States understands that international patience is exhausted in the face of Israel’s practices.”

Speaking via videoconference, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for an “immediate ceasefire,” adding that “anyone who opposes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has the blood of innocents on their hands”.

“The occupation is the heart of the problem and the origin of the cause,” Aboul Gheit said, advocating for a two-state solution and calling for the “creation as quickly as possible of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders”.

Lavrov also said it was “urgent to create a Palestinian state” and even “accelerate the process,” because “some sources say that our Western partners are trying to develop hidden projects to separate the West Bank from Gaza”.

On December 8, the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution.

Wednesday’s vote on a new resolution comes after two votes were delayed on Monday with members wrangling over wording, sources told AFP. The text’s latest version calls for a “suspension” of the conflict, said the sources.

