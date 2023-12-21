WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 20, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Dec-23 18-Dec-23 15-Dec-23 14-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104697 0.104908 0.10495 0.104663 Euro 0.820197 0.816844 0.816386 0.815728 Japanese yen 0.0052137 0.0052632 0.0052376 0.0052452 U.K. pound 0.950574 0.9468 0.952537 0.948184 U.S. dollar 0.748218 0.748163 0.74583 0.747072 Algerian dinar 0.0055688 0.0055699 0.0055604 0.0055603 Australian dollar 0.503102 0.502317 0.500974 0.501435 Botswana pula 0.055443 0.0558878 0.0557135 0.055358 Brazilian real 0.153774 0.151471 0.151005 0.152757 Brunei dollar 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 Canadian dollar 0.558873 0.557505 0.556727 Chilean peso 0.0008546 0.0008574 0.0008609 0.0008521 Czech koruna 0.033413 0.0332665 0.0333496 0.0333842 Danish krone 0.11 0.109571 0.109499 0.109397 Indian rupee 0.0089953 0.0090121 0.0089664 0.0089631 Israeli New Shekel 0.205385 0.204808 0.20389 0.202733 Korean won 0.0005761 0.0005779 0.0005757 0.0005675 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42911 Malaysian ringgit 0.15991 0.15971 0.159861 0.160264 Mauritian rupee 0.0168713 0.0168664 0.0169023 0.0168853 Mexican peso 0.0438447 0.0434279 0.0433854 0.0431858 New Zealand dollar 0.465392 0.465769 0.462489 0.464305 Norwegian krone 0.0721654 0.0719782 0.0713031 Omani rial 1.94595 1.94297 Peruvian sol 0.199937 0.19857 0.198531 Philippine peso 0.0134044 0.0134332 0.0133928 Polish zloty 0.188987 0.188811 0.189653 0.189209 Qatari riyal 0.205554 0.20524 Russian ruble 0.0083055 0.0082747 0.008315 0.008331 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199525 0.19951 0.199219 Singapore dollar 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 South African rand 0.0403387 0.0408361 0.0401408 Swedish krona 0.0733957 0.0732925 0.0728101 Swiss franc 0.863993 0.862734 0.861136 0.860335 Thai baht 0.0213832 0.0214036 0.0213981 0.0212641 Trinidadian dollar 0.110574 0.110836 0.110407 0.110582 U.A.E. dirham 0.203735 0.20372 0.203423 Uruguayan peso 0.0190711 0.0190126 0.0189355 0.0188464 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

