WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 20, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Dec-23 18-Dec-23 15-Dec-23 14-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104697 0.104908 0.10495 0.104663
Euro 0.820197 0.816844 0.816386 0.815728
Japanese yen 0.0052137 0.0052632 0.0052376 0.0052452
U.K. pound 0.950574 0.9468 0.952537 0.948184
U.S. dollar 0.748218 0.748163 0.74583 0.747072
Algerian dinar 0.0055688 0.0055699 0.0055604 0.0055603
Australian dollar 0.503102 0.502317 0.500974 0.501435
Botswana pula 0.055443 0.0558878 0.0557135 0.055358
Brazilian real 0.153774 0.151471 0.151005 0.152757
Brunei dollar 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877
Canadian dollar 0.558873 0.557505 0.556727
Chilean peso 0.0008546 0.0008574 0.0008609 0.0008521
Czech koruna 0.033413 0.0332665 0.0333496 0.0333842
Danish krone 0.11 0.109571 0.109499 0.109397
Indian rupee 0.0089953 0.0090121 0.0089664 0.0089631
Israeli New Shekel 0.205385 0.204808 0.20389 0.202733
Korean won 0.0005761 0.0005779 0.0005757 0.0005675
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42911
Malaysian ringgit 0.15991 0.15971 0.159861 0.160264
Mauritian rupee 0.0168713 0.0168664 0.0169023 0.0168853
Mexican peso 0.0438447 0.0434279 0.0433854 0.0431858
New Zealand dollar 0.465392 0.465769 0.462489 0.464305
Norwegian krone 0.0721654 0.0719782 0.0713031
Omani rial 1.94595 1.94297
Peruvian sol 0.199937 0.19857 0.198531
Philippine peso 0.0134044 0.0134332 0.0133928
Polish zloty 0.188987 0.188811 0.189653 0.189209
Qatari riyal 0.205554 0.20524
Russian ruble 0.0083055 0.0082747 0.008315 0.008331
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199525 0.19951 0.199219
Singapore dollar 0.561725 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877
South African rand 0.0403387 0.0408361 0.0401408
Swedish krona 0.0733957 0.0732925 0.0728101
Swiss franc 0.863993 0.862734 0.861136 0.860335
Thai baht 0.0213832 0.0214036 0.0213981 0.0212641
Trinidadian dollar 0.110574 0.110836 0.110407 0.110582
U.A.E. dirham 0.203735 0.20372 0.203423
Uruguayan peso 0.0190711 0.0190126 0.0189355 0.0188464
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
