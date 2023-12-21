KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,448.01 High: 63,261.05 Low: 61,082.50 Net Change: 385.02 Volume (000): 662,624 Value (000): 20,411,119 Makt Cap (000) 2,058,928,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,893.37 NET CH (-) 377.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,563.06 NET CH (-) 106.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,969.12 NET CH (-) 127.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,552.63 NET CH (+) 303.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,970.31 NET CH (-) 20.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,016.05 NET CH (-) 59.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-December-2023 ====================================

