Markets Print 2023-12-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,448.01
High: 63,261.05
Low: 61,082.50
Net Change: 385.02
Volume (000): 662,624
Value (000): 20,411,119
Makt Cap (000) 2,058,928,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,893.37
NET CH (-) 377.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,563.06
NET CH (-) 106.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,969.12
NET CH (-) 127.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,552.63
NET CH (+) 303.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,970.31
NET CH (-) 20.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,016.05
NET CH (-) 59.51
------------------------------------
As on: 20-December-2023
====================================
