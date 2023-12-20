BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.28%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.87%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-6.18%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.26%)
HUBC 115.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.58%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-4.68%)
SSGC 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.02%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.58%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
TRG 80.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.76 (-6.66%)
UNITY 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,253 Decreased By -204.9 (-3.17%)
BR30 22,535 Decreased By -822 (-3.52%)
KSE100 61,222 Decreased By -1611.3 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,462 Decreased By -539.9 (-2.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Holiday travel peaks in Europe despite security warnings

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON/MUNICH: Travel within Europe in the busy holiday season is exceeding 2022 levels, despite security warnings from authorities around Europe as consumers remain determined to enjoy holidays, prolonging the post-pandemic travel boom.

Christmas markets and popular tourist sites in cities such as Munich and Paris have been bustling lately, albeit with strong security presences, as holiday travel within the European Union and including Britain was set to climb 22% above 2022 levels, according to travel data firm ForwardKeys.

The spike has been driven by continued post-pandemic demand, executives and analysts said, with some people only travelling to see their families for Christmas this year for the first time since the pandemic.

‘Sports tourism, train travel’: Conde Nast Traveler identifies biggest travel trends for 2024

But security warnings remain in the back of tourists’ minds. In late November, European security officials warned of a growing risk of attacks tied to the Israel-Hamas war, with the biggest threat from potential “lone wolf” assailants.

Two Islamist militant attacks in France and Belgium in October killed three people, and these two countries, Austria, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have raised their terrorism threat alert levels.

Italy has reimposed border controls with Slovenia, citing the risk of militants entering the country. There was a slight spike in ticket cancellations over the Christmas period between Dec. 21 and 31, ForwardKeys said, from 2.4% to 3% since Nov. 24.

“Although this number is small, this could be an impact of the terrorism warning sent throughout Europe since the start of the recent conflict in Israel,” said Juan Gomez, an analyst at ForwardKeys.

Travel continues

But tourists continued to swarm popular destinations, displaying an increased trust in the security apparatus in place across European hubs.

“I feel very safe and very conscious of the state of the world. And it’s certainly something I think about every day, both conflicts in Europe, conflicts in the Middle East,” said Gwen Fitzgerald, who visited a Christmas market in Munich this week from Boston.

“But I also really am desperate for joy at the same time.”

Christmas arrivals to places such as Italy, Austria and Sweden have also grown by 25% or more year-on-year.

Travelling over the holidays: 5 destinations worth considering

Tourists said that, with the rise in warnings in recent years and the reinforced security around Europe tied to them, there was more of a sense of calm and they felt comfortable not calling off their travel plans.

“When we are here and we stay just one day in the downtown, we see a lot of police and security, we feel safe,” said Danny Sanchez, a tourist from Villareal, Spain, visiting the Munich market.

European Union Europe Christmas travel

Comments

1000 characters

Holiday travel peaks in Europe despite security warnings

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories