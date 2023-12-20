BAFL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.95%)
BIPL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.02%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-8.95%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.68%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.57%)
FABL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.31%)
HUBC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.54%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.85%)
OGDC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.43%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-9.36%)
PIOC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.17%)
PPL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.75%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.55%)
SSGC 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.94%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.8%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.93%)
TRG 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-7.51%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.1%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,240 Decreased By -218.1 (-3.38%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -936 (-4.01%)
KSE100 61,105 Decreased By -1727.9 (-2.75%)
KSE30 20,418 Decreased By -584.4 (-2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches lower, market evaluates monetary policy stances at major central banks

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 12:15pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched lower against the dollar on Wednesday, as market participants continued to evaluate the impact from China’s steady lending benchmarks and possible changes in monetary policy stances at overseas central banks.

China stood pat on benchmark lending loan prime rates (LPRs) at the monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations, after the central bank kept its medium-term policy rate steady earlier last week.

“As deflationary pressure remains high in China, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will continue with its easing bias,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

“We expect further rate cuts of 20 basis points in total in 2024 and cannot rule out the possibility of it cutting the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to ensure adequate liquidity.”

The onshore yuan opened at 7.1279 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1336 at midday, 136 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0966 per dollar, 16 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.0982.

China’s yuan falls to one-week low as dollar rebounds

However, traders and analysts said the central bank continued its months-long efforts of setting midpoint rates at levels stronger than they had projected, and they interpreted it as an official attempt to keep the yuan stable.

Wednesday’s official guidance was 334 pips firmer than Reuters estimate of 7.1300 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan dashed hopes among some traders it would tweak its language to signal a near-term end to negative interest rates a day earlier, and markets bet the US Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates.

China remains an outlier among global central banks as it has a loosening bias in monetary policy to boost recovery, and the lower interest rates in the world’s second largest economy have propelled the yuan to a funding currency, traders said, adding any major changes in global central banks’ stances could affect the yuan and capital flows.

Traders also said trading has in general become tepid as many market participants have gone on holidays, but they expect some upside room in the yuan towards the year-end and Lunar New Year holidays, when exporters traditionally settle more of their foreign exchange receipts to make various payments, including year-end bonus handouts to employees.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 102.208 from the previous close of 102.167, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1345 per dollar.

Bank of Japan Yuan US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan inches lower, market evaluates monetary policy stances at major central banks

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories