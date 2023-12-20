UBG to play key role in economic development of country: Rehan

KARACHI: The United Business Group (UBG) is poised to address the economic development challenges facing Pakistan, as highlighted by Shaikh Umer Rehan, former President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). With an emphasis on solidarity and collaboration within the business community, the UBG aims to play a pivotal role in the economic progress of the country.

Umer Rehan underscored the UBG’s commitment to addressing the issues of the business community, expressing disappointment over the perceived decline of effectiveness in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in recent years.

He credited UBG’s leadership under SM Tanveer and Zubair Tufail for its potential to contribute significantly to economic development.

Speaking at the meeting with businessmen and industrialist, Umer Rehan announced that on December 30, the business community representatives will cast their votes for UBG’s presidential candidate, Atif Ikram.

He expressed confidence that Atif Ikram’s nomination is a wise decision and highlighted the need for a change in leadership within the FPCCI.

Umer Rehan voiced pride in the unity of Pakistan’s business community under the UBG banner, emphasizing that with solidarity, UBG aims to secure victories for all its candidates in the upcoming FPCCI elections.

He highlighted the importance of restoring the reputation of the country’s premier trade body and ensuring the success of candidates who will address the concerns of businessmen and industrialists through positive and workable policies.

Acknowledging the young and highly educated businessmen within UBG, Umer Rehan expressed confidence that the group’s leadership, under SM Tanveer, will guide and entrust responsibilities to capable individuals. Drawing parallels with the accomplishments of past UBG leader SM Muneer Bhaijan.

Umer Rehan expects the upcoming candidates to prove their credibility and capability during their presidential tenure.

With the support of divine providence, Umer Rehan predicted that UBG candidates would secure victory by significant margins in the FPCCI elections.

He asserted that this triumph would signify the overwhelming support of the majority of traders and the broader community, contributing to the economic development of the country.

The FPCCI elections are viewed as a crucial opportunity for the business community to shape the future and address pressing economic issues in Pakistan.

