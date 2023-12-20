WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 19, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Dec-23 15-Dec-23 14-Dec-23 13-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104908 0.10495 0.104663 0.104831
Euro 0.816844 0.816386 0.815728 0.812423
Japanese yen 0.0052632 0.00523757 0.00524519 0.00517522
U.K. pound 0.9468 0.952537 0.948184 0.943358
U.S. dollar 0.748163 0.74583 0.747072 0.75315
Algerian dinar 0.0055699 0.00556043 0.00556028 0.00560239
Australian dollar 0.502317 0.500974 0.501435 0.49369
Botswana pula 0.0558878 0.0557135 0.055358 0.0550553
Brazilian real 0.151471 0.151005 0.152757 0.151927
Brunei dollar 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 0.560379
Canadian dollar 0.558873 0.557505 0.556727 0.555379
Chilean peso 0.0008574 0.00086087 0.00085207 0.00085525
Czech koruna 0.0332665 0.0333496 0.0333842 0.0331813
Danish krone 0.109571 0.109499 0.109397 0.108953
Indian rupee 0.0090121 0.00896644 0.00896307 0.00903112
Israeli New Shekel 0.204808 0.20389 0.202733 0.203005
Korean won 0.0005779 0.00057566 0.00056747 0.00057243
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42911 2.4441
Malaysian ringgit 0.15971 0.159861 0.160264 0.160074
Mauritian rupee 0.0168664 0.0169023 0.0168853 0.0170007
Mexican peso 0.0434279 0.0433854 0.0431858 0.0432895
New Zealand dollar 0.465769 0.462489 0.464305 0.461907
Norwegian krone 0.0719782 0.0713031 0.0687036
Omani rial 1.94297 1.95878
Peruvian sol 0.199937 0.19857 0.198531 0.199193
Philippine peso 0.0134332 0.0133928 0.0135449
Polish zloty 0.188811 0.189653 0.189209 0.187589
Qatari riyal 0.20524 0.206909
Russian ruble 0.0082747 0.00831503 0.00833097 0.00837833
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19951 0.199219 0.20084
Singapore dollar 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 0.560379
South African rand 0.0408361 0.0401408 0.0394869
Swedish krona 0.0732925 0.0728101 0.0720428
Swiss franc 0.862734 0.861136 0.860335 0.859957
Thai baht 0.0214036 0.0213981 0.0212641 0.021066
Trinidadian dollar 0.110836 0.110407 0.110582 0.11154
U.A.E. dirham 0.20372 0.203423 0.205078
Uruguayan peso 0.0190126 0.0189355 0.0188464 0.0188476
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
