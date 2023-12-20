WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 19, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Dec-23 15-Dec-23 14-Dec-23 13-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104908 0.10495 0.104663 0.104831 Euro 0.816844 0.816386 0.815728 0.812423 Japanese yen 0.0052632 0.00523757 0.00524519 0.00517522 U.K. pound 0.9468 0.952537 0.948184 0.943358 U.S. dollar 0.748163 0.74583 0.747072 0.75315 Algerian dinar 0.0055699 0.00556043 0.00556028 0.00560239 Australian dollar 0.502317 0.500974 0.501435 0.49369 Botswana pula 0.0558878 0.0557135 0.055358 0.0550553 Brazilian real 0.151471 0.151005 0.152757 0.151927 Brunei dollar 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 0.560379 Canadian dollar 0.558873 0.557505 0.556727 0.555379 Chilean peso 0.0008574 0.00086087 0.00085207 0.00085525 Czech koruna 0.0332665 0.0333496 0.0333842 0.0331813 Danish krone 0.109571 0.109499 0.109397 0.108953 Indian rupee 0.0090121 0.00896644 0.00896307 0.00903112 Israeli New Shekel 0.204808 0.20389 0.202733 0.203005 Korean won 0.0005779 0.00057566 0.00056747 0.00057243 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42911 2.4441 Malaysian ringgit 0.15971 0.159861 0.160264 0.160074 Mauritian rupee 0.0168664 0.0169023 0.0168853 0.0170007 Mexican peso 0.0434279 0.0433854 0.0431858 0.0432895 New Zealand dollar 0.465769 0.462489 0.464305 0.461907 Norwegian krone 0.0719782 0.0713031 0.0687036 Omani rial 1.94297 1.95878 Peruvian sol 0.199937 0.19857 0.198531 0.199193 Philippine peso 0.0134332 0.0133928 0.0135449 Polish zloty 0.188811 0.189653 0.189209 0.187589 Qatari riyal 0.20524 0.206909 Russian ruble 0.0082747 0.00831503 0.00833097 0.00837833 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19951 0.199219 0.20084 Singapore dollar 0.561515 0.561746 0.561877 0.560379 South African rand 0.0408361 0.0401408 0.0394869 Swedish krona 0.0732925 0.0728101 0.0720428 Swiss franc 0.862734 0.861136 0.860335 0.859957 Thai baht 0.0214036 0.0213981 0.0212641 0.021066 Trinidadian dollar 0.110836 0.110407 0.110582 0.11154 U.A.E. dirham 0.20372 0.203423 0.205078 Uruguayan peso 0.0190126 0.0189355 0.0188464 0.0188476 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

