Trump presidency could have ‘strong impact’ on war: Zelensky

AFP Published December 19, 2023
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that if Donald Trump were elected US president in 2024, it could significantly change how the war in Ukraine played out.

There have been rising fears in Ukraine that Washington could reduce aid for Ukraine as war fatigue sets in among its allies.

“If the policy of the next president, whoever it is, is different towards Ukraine, more cold or more economical, I think these signals will have a very strong impact on the course of the war,” Zelensky said.

Trump has so far dominated opinion polls in the race for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, but faces several criminal indictments that put him at risk of imprisonment.

Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances

He has spoken out against President Joe Biden’s military support for Ukraine.

“I think he will surely have a different policy,” Zelensky said, referring to Trump.

“I am not sure that the policy of the US as a country towards Ukraine will change. But we have to look at it soberly.”

His comments come a few days after Zelensky travelled to the United States, where he failed to convince Congress to agree on around $60 billion in new aid for Kyiv.

“I am confident that the United States will not betray us, that what we agreed on in the United States will be fulfilled, fully,” Zelensky told reporters.

