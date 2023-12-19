BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Dec 19, 2023

Jilani, Iranian FM discuss situation in the region

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral importance and the regional situation.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in Occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza.

He emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question.

It added that the foreign minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Southeastern Iran on 15th December, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian security personnel. He underlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to working closely with Iran in confronting the menace of terrorism, which is a collective challenge to regional peace and security, it added.

According to the statement, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties, rooted in history and culture and agreed to enhance exchange of high-level visits.

