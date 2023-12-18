BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
CNERGY 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.99%)
DFML 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.75%)
FABL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FCCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.03%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 125.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.17%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
PIOC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
PPL 124.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.48%)
PRL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
SSGC 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
TPLP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,853 Increased By 104.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-18

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows for ceasefire

AFP Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 08:35am

GAZA STRIP, (Palestinian Territories): Israel kept up deadly strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from desperate relatives to bring home the remaining hostages.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the Hamas attacks of October 7 and has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said 24 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombardment in Jabalia camp in the north, with many still “missing under the rubble”.

It said at least 12 died in strikes on the central city of Deir al-Balah, while witnesses reported bombardment of Bani Suhaila east of Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second city, in the south.

Israeli strikes the length of Gaza as US calls for more accurate targeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed “we will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims — eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a centre for terrorism.”

But French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was the latest envoy to call for an “immediate and durable” truce leading to a lasting ceasefire as she visited Tel Aviv, stressing that “too many civilians are being killed”.

Her British and German counterparts, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, also bemoaned the high civilian toll but said it was not the right time for a ceasefire because it would not be sustainable.

“Calling right now for a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent… ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas barbarically attacked Israel and still fires rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day. Hamas must lay down its arms,” they wrote in Britain’s Sunday Times.

The Gaza war started when Hamas burst through Gaza’s high-security border fence and launched the worst-ever attack on Israel on October 7, killing some 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

Hamas says Israel’s retaliatory offensive, including over two months of aerial bombardment and a ground invasion, has killed 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

The Israeli army says it has lost 121 soldiers in the ground operations that began late October.

Pope Francis deplored the death of a Christian mother and daughter reportedly shot dead by an Israeli soldier at Gaza’s only Catholic church, where families were sheltering.

“A mother and her daughter… were killed and other people injured by sniper fire,” the pope said.

“This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people.”

Israel’s bombardment has left much of Gaza in ruins, with the UN estimating 1.9 million Gazans — some 85 percent — have been displaced by the war and warning of a “breakdown of civil order”.

“I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The UN’s World Health Organisation also sounded the alarm after visiting the largest hospital, Gaza City’s Al-Shifa, weeks after it was raided by Israeli forces.

The WHO team said the emergency department was “a bloodbath, with hundreds of injured patients inside, and new patients arriving every minute”.

“Patients with trauma injuries were being sutured on the floor,” the WHO said, while “tens of thousands of displaced people are using the hospital building and grounds for shelter” amid “a severe shortage” of water and food.

The Israeli government has come under growing pressure, including from its top ally the United States, but also from families of hostages, to either slow, suspend or end the military campaign.

There are 129 hostages still in Gaza, Israel says, and relatives again rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for an urgent deal to bring them home after the army admitted to mistakenly killing three captives in Gaza.

Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old soldier Itai, who is among the captives, said: “We feel like we’re in a Russian roulette game (finding out) who will be next in line to be told the death of their loved one.”

Netanyahu said the killing of the three hostages “broke my heart. It broke the whole nation’s heart.”

But he added that, “with all the deep sorrow, I want to clarify: the military pressure is necessary both for the return of the kidnapped and for achieving victory over our enemies”.

Talks involving mediator Qatar have resumed toward another truce like the one last month that saw scores of hostages exchanged for jailed Palestinians.

News platform Axios said Israeli spy chief David Barnea met Friday in an unspecified European location with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar in a statement Saturday reaffirmed its “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause”. But Hamas said on Telegram it was “against any negotiations for the exchange of prisoners until the aggression against our people ceases completely”.

The Gaza war has also seen violence spiral in the occupied West Bank.

Five Palestinians were killed Sunday in an Israeli army operation at the Tulkarem refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

More than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war erupted, health officials say.

The war has also raised fears of a broader Middle East conflict, with Israel exchanging regular fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah across its northern border with Lebanon.

Israel WHO US Palestine Gaza Tel Aviv Palestinians occupied West Bank Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel forces

Comments

1000 characters

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows for ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories