Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained unchanged in the local market. According to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, prices of flour, chicken meat, vegetables, pulses and other food items were sky-high in the retail market.

Buyers complained there was no check on rising prices, as local administration didn’t take action against profiteers.

They said self-imposed rates were being charged by shopkeepers and vendors despite displaying an official price list at their outlets.

Price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs2700 while an 80kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 12,800 in the open market.

Similarly, prices of live chicken/meat remained high as available at Rs 340 per kg against while farm eggs available at Rs 360 per dozen, hen eggs being sold at Rs 500 per dozen.

Likewise, the survey noted prices of cow meat were also increased in the open market as butchers charged self-imposed rates. According to the survey, cow meat within bone was sold at Rs 800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs 1000 per kg against the official fixed rate.

Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs 1800-2000 and Rs 2200 per kilogram.

According to a survey, a spike in prices of vegetables continued in the

open market as in this week also only cauliflower was available at Rs 40 per

kilogram and other prices skyrocketed.

One kilogram of ginger was available at Rs 800-900 per kg while one kilogram of garlic was available at Rs 350 per kg, the survey noted.

Retaining its high position, tomatoes were available at Rs 200-220 per kg against the price of Rs 180 per kilogram, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs 100-110 against the price of Rs 80 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs 350-400 and Rs4 50 per kg, green pepper at Rs 100 per kg, okra Rs 100 per kg, and curry Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 120 per kg, Eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 120-150 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 320 per kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs 300 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, dal mash was available at Rs 480 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 300 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 240 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 280 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 260 per kg, red bean at Rs 560 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, red bean from Rs 450 per kg.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs 350 per kg, persimmon being available at Rs 150 per kg and banana at Rs 100 per dozen, guava at Rs 200 per kg, grapes at Rs 250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

