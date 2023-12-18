Dagha inaugurates digitalisation of revenue land, online revenue facilitation centre

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industry and Commerce Sindh Muhammad Younus Dagha inaugurated the digitalisation of revenue land and Online Facilitation Centre at the office of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) here.

On this occasion, he said that the Caretaker Sindh Government has established a facilitation centre in the office of ABAD for digitisation of revenue land and provision of online services. Under which ABAD members can now submit their applications while sitting in their office and can also acquire information about their applications online.

Dagha said that the facilities of e-service have been provided in all the revenue offices of Sindh including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar offices and now the people of the province can submit their applications online in these offices and get their desired results and documents can be received at home by courier.

Dagha said that through digitization, the work will be completed with transparency in revenue and the difficulties of the customers will be reduced.

He said that through the digitalisation of land, we are also computerizing the land records of the entire Sindh, with this process, no one’s land ownership record can be changed through manipulation and now no one will be deprived of his right.

He said that through this application, we are providing 10 different services, one of which is the provision of domicile.

He said that the work we are doing in the name of e-services in the Department of Industry and Trade and Board of Revenue Sindh can be extended to more provincial departments.

He said that the provision of this facility is a proof of the fact that what kind of passion is required to take measures for improving governance in a short period of time.

He said that now the lands of Sindh Board of Revenue will be sold through auction so that the money of the people of Sindh remains with the people of Sindh.

Muhammad Younus Dagha said that the caretaker Sindh government has also shown significant performance in the anti-encroachment work as the valuable illegally occupied land is recovered. It is our effort that the caretaker government completes its work in its short term, he added.

In response to a question, he said that work is a divine command and we are the means of doing this work, so if our passion is right, then the outcome will be good.

He said that the Sindh Board of Revenue is making the Allotment policy and very soon this policy will be presented before the caretaker cabinet.

Unnecessary human interaction and visits of the public to the offices have been reduced because of e-service which will also reduce the hassle of the masses and their applications will also be monitored online by the officers while in case of delay, the concerned officer will be held accountable. The system we have designed will eliminate corruption, he said.

Dagha said that the construction sector can stabilize our GDP a lot but it needs attention.

In response to a question, he said that taxation is not the authority of the caretaker government.

Patron Chief of ABAD Mohsin Shaikhani and Chairman ABAD Asif Sim Sim also spoke on this occasion and said that the Sindh government has taken a historic step by establishing a facilitation centre in the office of ABAD, the representative body of the construction sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023