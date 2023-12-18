BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Dec 18, 2023
World

Egyptian sources say Israel, Hamas open to truce but obstacles remain

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 12:36am

CAIRO: Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Egypt and Qatar, which had previously negotiated a week-long ceasefire and hostage release, insisted on expediting aid and the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing before any negotiations could begin, the sources said.

While the crossing was open, they said that aid was being delayed by inspections and had still not entered Gaza.

Netanyahu tells senior US official Israel to fight Hamas ‘until absolute victory’

Hopes for peace were raised on Saturday when a source said Israel's spy chief had spoken on Friday with Qatar's prime minister.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it demanded a timeline and to see the list before setting the time and duration of the ceasefire.

Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

Hamas says a complete ceasefire is a prerequisite to hostage release, the sources said.

"It is important for me to make clear, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is determined to complete the task of dismantling Hamas," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a news conference on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Hamas.

