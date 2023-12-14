BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu tells senior US official Israel to fight Hamas ‘until absolute victory’

Reuters Published December 14, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel will pursue its war against Hamas “until absolute victory”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Sullivan about regional threats, including Iranian proxies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, securing the return of hostages being held by Hamas, and the continuation of humanitarian aid for Gaza’s civilian population.

Biden says Netanyahu must change Israel government, losing global support

“I told our American friends - our heroic fighters have not fallen in vain. From the deep pain of their falling, we are more determined than ever to continue to fight until Hamas is eliminated - until absolute victory,” the statement said.

Israel US Benjamin Netanyahu White House Hezbollah Gaza Jake Sullivan Israel and Hamas humanitarian aid for Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Netanyahu tells senior US official Israel to fight Hamas ‘until absolute victory’

PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

Islamabad court sentences Shahnawaz Amir to death in Sarah Inam’s murder case

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read more stories