Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Recorder Report Published December 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has addressed letters to leaders of international organisations inviting their attention to the illegality of Indian Supreme Court’s judgement on the status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressed to the leadership of the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union, Jilani invited their attention to the illegality of the recent judgement by the Supreme Court of India on the status of IIOJK.

In these letters, the Foreign Minister has underscored that under international law, domestic legislation and judicial verdicts cannot be invoked to determine the final status of an internationally-recognized disputed territory.

He condemned the unlawful measures of the Indian authorities to consolidate their occupation of IIOJK and persistent suppression of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and a series of subsequent steps, are aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

Pakistan rejects Indian SC’s decision on IIOJK status: Kakar

“The clear goal of these unlawful steps is to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land,” Jilani wrote in the letters.

He termed the recent judgement of the Supreme Court of India, a breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957).

This endorsement of India’s unlawful measures cannot over-ride the provisions and prescriptions of the UN Security Council as contained in its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Foreign Minister has called on the UN Security Council to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute; and to urge India to end the grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK undertaken since 5 August 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

