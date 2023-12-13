BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

Pakistan rejects Indian SC’s decision on IIOJK status: Kakar

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stated that Pakistan unequivocally rejects the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated this during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq who met Kakar. In the meeting, the situation arising after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding Jammu and Kashmir was discussed.

A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is being convened on the issue which would be attended by the Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Prime Minister Kakar said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for more than seven decades. The final decision on the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, Kakar added.

He further stated that India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of the disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people and requirements of international law and justice.

He further stated that India cannot get away from international obligations under the pretext of its so-called legislation and judicial decisions, adding that unilateral and illegal actions of India on August 5, 2019, were aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK, in blatant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan will continue its full political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of IIOJK to achieve right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court IIOJK Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan rejects Indian SC’s decision on IIOJK status: Kakar

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories