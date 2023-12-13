Pakistan rejects Indian SC’s decision on IIOJK status: Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stated that Pakistan unequivocally rejects the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated this during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq who met Kakar. In the meeting, the situation arising after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding Jammu and Kashmir was discussed.

A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is being convened on the issue which would be attended by the Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Prime Minister Kakar said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for more than seven decades. The final decision on the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, Kakar added.

He further stated that India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of the disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people and requirements of international law and justice.

He further stated that India cannot get away from international obligations under the pretext of its so-called legislation and judicial decisions, adding that unilateral and illegal actions of India on August 5, 2019, were aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK, in blatant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan will continue its full political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of IIOJK to achieve right to self-determination.

