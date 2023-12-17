BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (December 16, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 15-12-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,000        235        17,235        17,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,219        252        18,471        18,471          NIL
===========================================================================

