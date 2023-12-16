Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,800 per tola after it shed Rs1,800 in the local market.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,871 after a decline of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,040 per ounce, after a decline of $15 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,670 per tola.