Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan continued to advance on Friday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,600 per tola after a gain of Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,414 after an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs5,700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,055 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,670 per tola.