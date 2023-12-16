BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
‘Future-ready’ Mumbai pick Pandya as IPL captain over Rohit

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2023 11:07am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians have appointed star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to lead in next year’s Indian Premier League season, replacing all-format India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five title wins.

Pandya, 30, returned to his former franchise Mumbai only last month in a high-profile trade after a successful two-year stint with Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was a part of their future planning and thanked Rohit, the joint-most-successful captain in the tournament’s history alongside Chennai Super Kings’ M.S. Dhoni.

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready,” Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai’s global head of performance, said in a statement late Friday.

“It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.”

Maxwell to play in IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

Jayawardene expressed gratitude to Rohit, 36, for his “exceptional leadership” since taking the reins in 2013.

“His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL,” he said.

Rohit led Mumbai 163 times in the IPL and the Champions League T20, winning 91 games, drawing four and losing 68.

But the last three seasons have been a disappointment for the franchise.

They failed to make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, and departed the 2023 tournament knockout with a loss to Titans in the second qualifier.

Rohit is currently India’s all-format captain, but has not played a T20 international since a semi-final defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pandya has led India in 13 of their last 25 T20Is but is currently out of action with an ankle injury sustained during this year’s ODI World Cup.

Led by Rohit, hosts India lost the World Cup final to Australia after winning 10 games on the trot.

IPL Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya

