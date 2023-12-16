BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
Federal govt to help AJK complete road network: PM

APP Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the federal government would extend all-out financial assistance to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for completion of development works in the area.

Chairing a special meeting Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, he stressed that the road network between AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was crucial to ensure connectivity.

PM Kakar said the government would provide assistance on the construction of Shuntar Tunnel connecting AJK and GB, the Murree-Muzaffarabad Expressway, and the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur Express-way.

He said the federal government would instruct its ministries to complete the projects relating to AJK on a priority basis. The prime minister also emphasised to benefit from the tourism potential of AJK.

He said his visit to AJK was aimed at reiterating the stance of the State of Pakistan about the internationally recognised disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said India could not escape from its oppressive designs of altering the status of the occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister of AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and his cabinet thanked PM Kakar for visiting the AJK in solidarity with Kashmiris after the Indian Supreme Court validated the government’s illegal decision of revoking the special status of J&K.

